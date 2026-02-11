Support local businesses with these last-minute Valentines Day gifts for your sweetheart
PASADENA, Calif. - If you’re looking for a last-minute gift idea for Valentine's Day, these local businesses in Pasadena have you covered.
ID-Eclair
ID-Eclair has a large collection of handcrafted vegan pastries and desserts.
The shop features beautifully decorated Valentine’s Day desserts and unique gifts for that special someone.
"Valentine’s Day is one of the best times of the year for a pastry chef because we can be fully creative because we have a lot of different pastries for Valentine’s Day," said owner and French master pastry chef Romuald Guiot. "The eclairs are our signature pastry."
ID-Eclair also features an array of coffee options and has a wine bar attached to the pastry shop.
Mignon Chocolate
If you’re looking for an indulgent treat for someone special, Mignon Chocolate has an array of chocolates to choose from.
Customers can handpick chocolates for a heart shaped box. The chocolate is made locally. Mignon Chocolate has two nearby locations, in Glendale and Pasadena.