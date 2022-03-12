Suspects hits LAPD vehicle, drives off and gets in another crash in Boyle Heights

article

A driver is accused of hitting a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle and then taking off in Boyle Heights.

According to LAPD, the driver hit the police vehicle near the intersection of South Concord Street and 4th Street Friday night. After the hit-and-run crash, an extremely short chase ensued, lasting just seconds, according to LAPD.

The chase ended in another crash, ending with one person suffering slight injuries, LAPD said.

It is unknown as of Friday night if the suspects wanted in the first hit-and-run crash are detained.

