Suspects caught on surveillance video vandalizing church in Santa Ana

Santa Ana police have released surveillance video of two incidents of vandalism at a church in the hopes it would generate leads to an arrest of the vandals.

The first incident was just before 8 a.m. Aug. 23 at Archangel Michael

Coptic Church at 4405 W. Edinger Ave., police said.

An outdoor service was being held when churchgoers heard banging on a

wall on the church's south side. A suspect was seen on surveillance video

hurling objects such as rocks at the church's glass doors, which shattered

them, police said.

The most recent incident occurred about 3:10 a.m. Monday when a suspect threw objects such as concrete and rocks at the church's glass doors again.

Police say at this time there is no indication that the two separate incidents are hate crimes, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with helpful information for investigators was asked to call Detective Rashad Wilson at 714-245-8551, or email him at RashadWilson@santa-ana.org.