Suspected bank robber killed after shooting in Fontana

A suspected bank robber was killed during an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Fontana.

Police received several calls of a robbery in progress at a Bank of America branch at 15092 Summit Ave. Witnesses told police the suspect ran out of the bank and into a Wendy’s restaurant.

According to police, the armed suspect ran out of the Wendy’s and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene; no officers were injured.

Very little details of the incident were released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

