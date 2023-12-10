Suspect injured during shooting involving sheriff's deputy in Riverside County

A shooting involving a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy is under investigation, according to officials.

It happened Sunday around 2:45 a.m. in the 49000 block of State Highway 74 in Palm Desert.

Deputies had responded to the home to investigate a reported burglary in progress. The person who called 911 said the suspect was inside their home as they hid in a bedroom.

At the scene, deputies located and detained one suspect when another suspect armed with a knife appeared from a back room, officials said. Deputies told the armed suspect to drop the knife, but he refused, according to authorities, and was shot.

The shot suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The other person detained was taken to the station, interviewed, and ultimately released.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing; as a result, the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave per department policy.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Riverside County District Attorney Investigator J.R. Ferrer at 951-955-2700 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Master Investigator Martin Alfaro at 760-393-3528.