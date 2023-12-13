Suspect photos released in fatal South LA Metro train stabbing

article

Police on Wednesday released new images of the person suspected of fatally stabbing a man on a Metro train in South Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called out to the 2400 block of South Flower Street, near the LATTC/Ortho Institute Metro station, after reports of a stabbing. When they got there, they found Jalil Sosa Illera, 27, with stab wounds.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics brought Illera to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, Illera and another person were "involved in an altercation" on an MTA train just before he was stabbed. On Wednesday, police shared photos and video of the suspect on the train platform.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Video from the platform showed the suspect wearing glasses and a black hoodie with light blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the attack was asked to call detectives at 213-996-4144.