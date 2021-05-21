Suspect in custody following pursuit, standoff with LAPD in Hollywood

A woman is in custody following a pursuit and standoff in the Hollywood area.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of N. Highland Ave. and De Longpre Ave. when the suspect struck another vehicle head-on.

Officials say the female suspect refused to surrender, causing a standoff with police.

It is believed the suspect was driving a stolen Ryder semi-truck when the pursuit began.

During the pursuit the suspect struck at least three other vehicles before crashing into a Jeep head-on.

Officials say the suspect exited the semi-truck and jumped into the Jeep. Police officers then blocked the Jeep in by crashing into its rear to prevent the suspect from driving off.

Police surrounded the vehicle with guns drawn, about 30 minutes later she was taken into custody.

It is not known if anyone was injured during the pursuit.

The intersection of Highland Ave. and De Longpre Ave. is closed in both directions.