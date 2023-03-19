Man arrested after barricade in Florence

A man holed up inside a home in the Florence community of unincorporated Los Angeles County was taken into custody Sunday, authorities said.

The standoff began at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East 77th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Authorities did not say when the suspect was arrested.

The sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau was dispatched to the location to assist the sheriff's Century station with the barricade, and a sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team was also called in an attempt to make contact with him.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the situation to call them at 323-568-4800. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.