Venice Canals assaults: Suspect accused of brutally attacking 2 women caught in San Diego

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

Editor’s note: Some of the images and details of this story may be disturbing to some readers.

LOS ANGELES – On Friday, Los Angeles authorities announced the arrest of 29-year-old Anthony Jones, who was identified as the suspect in the brutal assaults of two women near the Venice Canals.

"These violent acts have not only threatened the safety of residents but have also jeopardized public security," officials said in a statement ahead of the press conference.

During Friday’s update, Los Angeles Police Department Commander Steven Lurie said the separate and horrific attacks happened on Saturday, April 6, between 10 p.m. and midnight, when the two victims were walking near the Venice Canals area.

Lurie said the attacks "had a sexual element to them."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Venice Canals attacks: LAPD searching for suspect after two women violently assaulted

Earlier this week, investigators said one of the victims was walking along the Venice Canals when suddenly, a man walked up behind her, hit her in the head with an object, and knocked her unconscious. The weapon used in the attack was believed to be a metal pipe.

A similar attack happened a short time later when the second victim was walking near the Sherman Canal. In that attack, detectives believe the suspect used a glass bottle to assault her.

LAPD officials said both victims sustained significant injuries.

"I have been absolutely horrified and heartbroken by what happened to these women. I can only imagine the pain and the grief and the anger that these victims and their families must feel," said Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park on Friday.

She continued to say, "This incident is an exceptionally painful reminder that we are in the middle of a public safety crisis. So, I am just going to come out today and say what needs to be said. People in the city of Los Angeles are sick and tired of feeling unsafe. No woman, no visitor, no family should be unsafe walking in any neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles, much less our city's number one tourist destination."

One of the victims has been identified by loved ones as 54-year-old Mary Klein. On GoFundMe, her friend said she suffered at least eight fractures to her jaw, a large laceration to the back of her head and that several of her teeth were knocked out. In addition, she suffered multiple contusions to her face and neck.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (GoFundMe)

The page added Klein will need to have several more surgeries and that her mouth is being wired shut. Once she’s released from the hospital, she will need mental health support and physical therapy. Klein’s friend described her as a single mother who has called Venice home for years and works as a full-time caregiver to an elderly woman with ALS.

After the attack, Venice residents were on edge and police encouraged women to walk in pairs.

"We were not going to allow this emerging pattern to continue in the Pacific area," Hamilton said.