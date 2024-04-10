2 women violently attacked near Venice Canals in separate incidents

Residents in Los Angeles’ Venice neighborhood were on edge after two women were violently attacked in separate incidents in a span of one hour near the Venice Canals.

On Saturday, April 6, Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Strongs Drive. Investigators said one of the victims was walking along the Venice Canals when suddenly, a man walked up behind her in hit her in the head and knocked her unconscious. The object used in the attack is some type of pipe.

Investigators believe the same suspect similarly attacked another woman about an hour later as she was walking near the Sherman Canal before they left the scene.

LAPD officials said both victims sustained significant injuries. Detectives identified the suspect as a man between 5-foot-10-inch and 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 180 to 200 pounds, with short, trimmed hair. It was unclear what the suspect was last seen wearing.

The LAPD is encouraging women to remain vigilant and to walk in pairs when possible.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood and looked through security footage on Tuesday. Investigators believe the suspect is likely to strike again.

Anyone with information regarding the attacks or additional victims who want to come forward was urged to contact LAPD Special Assault detectives at 213-473-0447. Calls during non-business hours and weekends should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.