Woman's mouth wired shut after brutal attack in Venice

The man who police say attacked two women in Venice is under arrest – and one of his victims is speaking out from her hospital bed.

Fifty-four-year-old Mary Klein had to have her mouth wired shut before speaking with FOX 11 on Friday evening.

"I feel OK," Klein said. "My body is fine, but my mouth is kind of messed up. I was the first one he got, and I’m six-feet tall. [The other victim] might be smaller. She’s in a coma."

Klein had several of her teeth knocked out during the attack.

"He tried to kill me," said Klein. "I feel very blessed. I could have died. The other girl is on a coma."

Klein believes she was the first of the two women beaten last Saturday night. The medical caregiver had been out walking after a 12-hour workday. She had been hoping to get 10,000 steps in.

"I feel very optimistic," said Klein. "I’m ready to get back to work. I hate not working. I like to be productive. I don’t like to feel sorry for myself. I can’t wait to get my teeth done and get back to roller skating."

Klein says she was thrilled to learn the suspect in her case was arrested.

"I was crying," said Klein. "I was so happy I was crying."

Klein tells FOX 11 she hopes the suspect learns from what he did.

"I think we need our justice system to start sticking up for people in this country," said Klein. "We’re not being represented and we’re allowing criminals and mentally ill people on the street that are violent, and perpetrating violence on to people. We’re not using our justice system that’s setup to protect us."

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to help Klein.

The suspected attacker, 29-year-old Anthony Jones, has since been placed in custody.