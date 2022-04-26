Suspect arrested in 'random,' 'unprovoked' stabbing death of man who was walking down street

A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of Sergio Santay, who was the victim of what police called a "random and unprovoked attack," as he walked down the street in Westlake in broad daylight on April 8.

Detectives identified the suspect as 43-year-old Anthony Madison. He was located and arrested on April 22 in Boyle Heights for Santay’s murder. He was later charged by the District Attorney's Office with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. He is currently being held on a $5 million bail.

At the time of the murder, authorities said that Madison frequented the area of the Pico-Union District of Los Angeles. Madison is currently on probation for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a firearm and narcotics sales.

Surveillance video of the April 8 attack showed the armed suspect approach 34-year-old Santay while he was walking on Bonnie Brae Street. The suspect was seen stabbing Santay without provocation, before running away.

The suspect went on to try to stab two other people right after the fatal stabbing, according to police.

Santay was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to family members, Santay was FaceTiming with his brother at the time of the attack, telling him about his weekend plans, when, all of a sudden, he was stabbed in the neck, all while his brother was on the other end of the FaceTime call.

The victim's mother previously told FOX 11 that she was struggling to understand why someone would just randomly attack an innocent person and take their life so arbitrarily.