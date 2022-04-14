Man wanted in LA for 'random and unprovoked' attacks, including fatal stabbing

A homicide investigation is underway into the death of a 34-year-old Los Angeles man.

According to the LAPD, Sergio Santay was found suffering from a stab wound on the afternoon of April 8 in the 600 block of Bonnie Brae Street.

Santay was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Surveillance video shows the armed suspect approaching Santay while he was walking on Bonnie Brae. The suspect is seen stabbing Santay without provocation, then running away, and eventually meeting two other people sitting in an alley.

Police said the suspect tried to stab those two people before again leaving the scene.

These attacks appear random and unprovoked, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black fisherman hat with marijuana leaves, a turquoise shirt, light-colored shorts, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

