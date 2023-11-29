Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Pomona man

Pomona Police arrested Edmundo Salvador Guerrero in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Brian Terraza Wednesday.

Just before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to 911 call at the 700 block of Hawthorne Pl. in Pomona on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Upon arrival, authorities found Terraza in the alley, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have filed official charges against 36-year-old Guerrero. He is booked at the Pomona City Jail.

Authorities have not revealed a motive for the murder. No further information is available at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).