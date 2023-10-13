Pomona church serves as lifeline for families amid rising costs

The line of people waiting for food at New Life Community Church in Pomona is extensive as it provides meals for those in need.

People of various backgrounds line up for blocks, including senior citizens, disabled veterans, immigrants with children, and even young, healthy-looking adults. "We don't ask; we just serve," said Pastor Zamar Alkierzar, who mentioned that they began serving 50 people in 2009.

Since the pandemic, that number grew to 1,600 people a week. It remains high, at around 800 families, due to the economic downturn that has significantly impacted many people's lives.

Food donations come from markets like Aldi, Outlook Express, and others. Available items range from fresh and canned fruits and vegetables to meat and salmon on certain days, depending on what the markets can provide.

Volunteers load boxes onto the back of vehicles, which vary from barely running older cars to shiny, expensive-looking ones. Many individuals say they can't work, but even more express that they have jobs, yet their paychecks don't stretch as far as they used to with soaring gas and food prices. It seems that numerous people are just a paycheck or an unexpected medical bill away from having to stand in a food line.

New Life Pomona has become the second-largest food bank in Los Angeles County. The food bank is always seeking volunteers and donations, especially now as they plan to bring back their children's Christmas party, which was canceled in recent years.

