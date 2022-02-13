Super Bowl 2022: Rams' Sean McVay admits desire to have family weighs heavily on future

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay suggested Friday during the team’s final media availability ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals his desire to have a family weighs heavily on him.

McVay, 36, first joked he wouldn’t "make it" if he’s coaching into his 60s but moments later emphasized on how important it is to him to have a family. He said he’s set to get married to fiancée Veronika Khomyn barring any more COVID-19 pandemic-related setbacks.

"I love this so much that it's such a passion but I also know that what I've seen from some of my closest friends, whether it's coaches or even some of our players, I'm gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary," he said, via ESPN . "I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can't predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.

"I don't really know. I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them."

McVay added he knew how tough it was growing up. His grandfather, John, was a college football coach for Dayton from 1965 to 1972, coached in the World Football League from 1974 to 1975, head coach for the New York Giants from 1976 to 1978 and general manager for the San Francisco 49ers from 1983 to 1990 and again in 1998.

"He has such a special relationship with my grandpa who was a coach and in personnel," McVay said of his father, Tim, "but one of the things that prevented him from getting into coaching was, 'Man, I had such a great relationship but my dad missed out on a lot of the things' but didn't want to do that with me and my little brother. So, I always remembered that and at some point, I want to be able to have a family. So, that's why I say that. But, s---, you'll probably be talking to me when I'm 61 doing this stuff."

McVay will be looking for his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday night.

