Sunset Boulevard hit-and-run: Person-of-interest identified in 2020 crash that killed couple

A person of interest has been identified in a 2020 hit-and-run crash on Sunset Boulevard that claimed the lives of a husband and wife.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 46-year-old Angelique Teresa Chaidez is wanted for questioning in the Feb. 24, 2020 hit-and-run that killed 58-year-old Morena Del Carmen Alvarado-Lopez and her husband 71-year-old Juan Monroy Bahena who died from his injuries a little over a month later.

Del Carmen Alvarado-Lopez and Bahena were walking northbound on Sunset Boulevard, east of White Knoll Drive in Echo Park about 12:50 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle and dragged 50 feet before they were dislodged from the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Surveillance video captured the tail lights of the suspected hit-and-run driver’s dark-colored vehicle and showed the driver briefly stopped before they took off again.

Chaidez currently has an arrest warrant for a failure-to-appear felony.

She is described as 5'8" tall, weighing 175 lbs., with red or blonde hair, and blue eyes. She has previously lived Whittier, Bell, Covina, and Commerce.

Angelique Teresa Chaidez / LAPD

A reward of up to $5,000 is available to anyone who can provide information to Chaidez's apprehension and conviction.



Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.