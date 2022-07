Looking for something fun - and free - to do with the family?

In today's segment we're highlighting some concerts where the cost of admission is nothing!

There are free concerts every Wednesday in Orange at Hart Park.

On Thursdays, the place to be is Arcadia City Hall's west lawn, where you get a movie and a concert for free.

If you like 80s music, you can check out "Kings of 88" at Fairmount Park in Riverside on Wednesdays.