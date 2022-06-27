How to save money on food delivery services

Food delivery became commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that ease and convenience comes at a price.

Here are some tips to stretch your dollar when it comes to food delivery.

Do your research and find the best deal. Don't use the same app all the time - shop around, compare services, and look for deals.

Look for places offering free delivery. Sometimes restaurants will offer direct delivery and nix all the service charges that come with some apps like Uber Eats or Postmates. Check out restaurants' websites or ask them to confirm and that way you'll save on any hidden charges or fees.

Don't forget about referrals. Many apps like Grubhub and DoorDash offer special sign-up bonuses for new customers and those referring them.