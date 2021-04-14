Staples Center issues new guidelines for fans, including proof of vaccine or negative COVID test

About 2,000 fans will be allowed inside to watch the Lakers take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday, but there will be some big changes for fans when they get inside Staples Center.

To get in, fans will have to show a photo ID and either proof of full vaccination (two weeks since your final dose) or verification of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game.

Other changes include mandatory masks for guests over the age of two — gaiters, bandanas, and coverings with exhalation vents are strictly prohibited.

Guests will be required to have their tickets on a mobile device and Staples Center has gone completely cashless, so only debit and credit cards will be accepted forms of payment.

No bags or purses of any size, however wallets without chains or straps are allowed. "Only bring necessary items that fit in your pocket," Staples Center officials said.

The other major change is that fans won't be allowed to eat or drink from their seats. You can only chow down in "designated eating and drinking areas." Guests will be able to order food and beverages from their cell phones using a QR code located at the concession stand or at their seats. Staples Center will send you a text when your order is ready for pick up.

"The health and safety of our guests, athletes, performers, and team members is our number one priority," the venue said on its website. "We have worked closely with state and local health officials to responsibly and thoughtfully implement new safety protocols to provide you not only a safe, but enjoyable experience. While it may be a bit a different from the last time you joined us, we look forward to giving you a reason to cheer and creating unforgettable memories with you, once again."

Tickets guests are encouraged to watch this video prior to heading to the Staples Center.

If you didn't get tickets for this one -- don't worry! Most other home games still have tickets available online.

