Standoff underway with barricaded rideshare passenger in Mount Washington area

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:27AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are in a standoff with a possibly armed rideshare passenger barricaded inside a vehicle near a Metro train station in Los Angeles' Mount Washington area Wednesday. 

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Marmion Way around 7:38 a.m. after a rideshare company reported a passenger inside a vehicle may be armed, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

SWAT arrived on scene at around 10:30 a.m. to assist the LAPD.

No injuries have been reported thus far.

Because the car is stopped near the Metro A Blue Line Southwest Museum Station, trains are not running between the Highland Park and Heritage Square stations. Metro is providing buses to shuttle passengers between the stations. Metro riders should expect delays.

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.