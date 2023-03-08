Standoff underway in Alhambra with suspect in stabbing death of El Sereno teen

A standoff is underway at an Alhambra home Wednesday where the suspect in the stabbing death of a teenager in El Sereno is barricaded inside.

The suspect was seen armed with a knife inside a home in the 2300 block of Westmont Drive near Warwick Road and Winthrop Drive. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed no one else is inside the home. Crisis negotiators are on scene and have made contact with the suspect, officials said.

The man is a suspect in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Xavier Chavarin, a straight-A student at Woodrow Wilson High School, on March 3. In a GoFundMe campaign, family said that Chavarin walked from school to King Torta after class to wait for his mom, stepfather and sisters to pick him up. That's when he was attacked. Chavarin died at the scene.

Police also believe the same suspect stabbed another innocent man less than two miles away just hours later. In that incident, police said the suspect approached the 33-year-old man as he was in front of a local market and stabbed him, unprovoked. That victim survived.

Those who live in this area are asked to lock all doors and windows.

On Tuesday, the LAPD released a description of the suspect, describing him as Hispanic with long wavy black hair and a long beard.

The man was wearing the same clothes during both stabbings -- a long black jacket, a black shirt underneath, black pants, black shoes, and a black baseball hat with white lettering. Detectives say they believe the suspect was last seen driving a 1996-2001 black Honda CR-V SUV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.