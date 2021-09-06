Southland heat wave to continue through Labor Day

Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue through Monday's Labor Day holiday, with parts of the Southland under heat advisories and critical fire conditions in place through Tuesday.

Heat advisories are in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for the Santa Clarita Valley, where high temperatures are expected to range between 100 and 105 degrees; and for the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, where highs of between 96 and 106 were forecast.

A heat advisory for the San Fernando expired Sunday, but Monday's National Weather Service forecast said that area "could still see localized temperatures reaching 100 degrees in warmest locations."

Sunday, high temperatures hit 110 degrees in Woodland Hills, 109 in Van Nuys and 108 in Northridge.

In the Antelope Valley, Monday highs are expected to range between 98 and 106 degrees. In Orange County inland areas, temperatures are expected to top out between 90 and 95 degrees.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a heat alert for the West San Fernando Valley on Sunday and Monday, and a heat advisory Monday for the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

"High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated," Dr. Muntu Davis said.

"It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are `cracked' or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.

"If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor who is without air conditioning, check on them throughout the day."

Skies will be mostly clear with only minimal morning low clouds through the long weekend.

Meteorologists said a ridge of high pressure building over Central California will dominate the region, reducing relative humidity and creating bone-dry conditions.

The high temperatures, combined with the extremely low humidity, will create critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday over the valleys, mountains and deserts of Southern California.

Elevated surf and dangerous rip currents were also expected through Monday night. Surf up to 3 to 5 feet can be expected across south-facing beaches, according to the NWS, which warned swimmers to stay out of the water or swim near a lifeguard, and to avoid rock jetties, walls and cliffs.

A gradual cooling trend is expected to begin Tuesday throughout the Southland, with highs dropping up to 8-10 degrees by next weekend.

