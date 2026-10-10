Southern California braces for 8-foot tides as Tropical Storm Rachel threatens coast

The Brief Long Beach has red-tagged eight structures and deployed heavy-duty sandbags to support a failing bulkhead as Tropical Storm Rachel threatens the region. Forecasters warn that anticipated eight-foot tides on Sunday morning will likely cause severe, damaging ocean flooding to south-facing beaches. Newport Beach has closed its coastal piers and the Wedge as a secondary weather system prepares to bring rain and plunging temperatures.



Long Beach has escalated its coastal emergency response, accelerating infrastructure repairs and deploying massive sandbags as Tropical Storm Rachel approaches.

With waves already breaching seawalls and a second low-pressure system moving in, Southern California is bracing for what could be the most destructive high tides of the season.

What we know:

Tropical Storm Rachel, the third storm to impact the region in six weeks, is driving powerful swells toward Southern California. The severe wave energy has already breached seawalls, washed away protective sand berms, and flooded streets along the Long Beach Peninsula.

Building inspectors have red-tagged eight structures encompassing thirteen separate addresses, meaning they are completely unsafe to enter, and yellow-tagged one additional structure.

RELATED COVERAGE:

To fight the immediate threat, crews are using a construction crane at 65th Place to drop massive sandbags weighing three thousand pounds to absorb wave energy and support the failing bulkhead.

The threat extends beyond Long Beach, as Newport Beach closed the Newport Pier, Balboa Pier, and the Wedge to protect public safety after flooding inundated streets on Friday.

While Rachel is expected to track well south of Los Angeles County, moisture drawn northward by a low-pressure system is bringing rain to the broader region.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly how much further damage the storm will cause, especially if multiple weather and ocean conditions peak simultaneously through the weekend.

While Long Beach conducts structural inspections twice a day, officials do not know how many additional homes may ultimately need to be red-tagged as the high surf persists.

The city is also unsure exactly how much of the estimated $1 million already spent on immediate emergency response will be reimbursed by state and federal disaster relief funds.

Timeline:

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a coastal flood warning that remains in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday, which will be followed by a coastal flood advisory from 3 p.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A high surf advisory will also run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Rain is expected to begin as early as Saturday evening, with the greatest chances of precipitation arriving early Sunday morning through the afternoon, according to the NWS.

A second, colder low-pressure system will move into California on Sunday night and Monday, potentially bringing showers that linger into Tuesday.

Forecasters predict the weather will begin drying out by Wednesday, followed by a rapid warming trend accompanied by weak to moderate Santa Ana winds on Thursday and Friday.

In Long Beach, permanent repairs to the boardwalk are anticipated to begin by Monday or Tuesday, followed by a massive dredging project scheduled to mobilize the week of October 19.

What they're saying:

Local authorities and meteorological experts are emphasizing the unprecedented nature of this weather pattern and the necessity of immediate action.

The NWS warned Saturday, "Damaging sea-water coastal flooding is likely through Sunday, especially near the Sunday morning high tide where anticipated tide levels are expected to be around 8 feet."

The agency added, "The most likely areas for damaging coastal flooding on Sunday morning will be vulnerable south-facing beaches."

Emphasizing the primary threat, forecasters noted, "We're not expecting widespread freshwater flooding at this point, but some areas of minor roadway flooding are possible. The more significant impacts are likely going to come from the coastal flooding side of things, especially on south-facing beaches in Los Angeles County."

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson stated, "These kinds of impacts are not normal. They're unprecedented for our community, and while our crews have been working hard day and night. Hundreds of employees and volunteers responding and mitigating impacts. These continued threats have brought significant damage right to our shoreline's front door."

What's next:

According to the NWS, there will be the continued threat of at least minor to moderate coastal flooding and elevated surf across Los Angeles County beaches, noting that dangerous rip currents are likely from Sunday night through Tuesday.

The incoming weather systems are expected to drop between a quarter-inch and one inch of rain across the region, with higher amounts possible in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains.

A wind advisory will go into effect from 5 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday for the mountains and foothills, including the Interstate 5 Corridor, bringing potential gusts up to sixty miles per hour, the NWS said.

As temperatures continue falling Saturday due to a deepening marine layer, the second low-pressure system arriving late Sunday will bring some of the coolest temperatures the region has experienced in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Long Beach public works teams have tripled their portable pumping capacity to mitigate water intrusion, and the city is actively designing a low-profile rock revetment for added coastal protection.

What you can do:

Residents are strongly urged to completely avoid the Long Beach Peninsula so that emergency crews have the space to perform critical work safely.

Because Long Beach sits at the base of two major watersheds, officials warn that localized street flooding can occur anywhere in the city, making it crucial for everyone to clear their local catch basins and prepare sandbags.

The NWS is urging all beachgoers to remain completely out of the water and warning motorists not to drive through flooded roads or around barricades.

Property owners in the impact zone should contact their insurance carriers immediately to begin the recovery process. All residents should build an emergency kit, pack a go-bag, sign up for emergency notifications at AlertLB.com, and continuously monitor the city's official emergency portal for updates.