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The Brief Orange County firefighters rescued four people involved in a three-car traffic collision in Santiago Canyon. The department called it a mass casualty incident. Three of the four people went to the hospital.



Orange County firefighters rescued four people involved in a three-car traffic collision in Santiago Canyon, a situation where one of the cars rolled about 50 feet down an embankment and which required a massive amount of crews and technical equipment, the department said.

Mass casualty

What we know:

The Orange County Fire Authority reported on social media that just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, crews responded to the scene, and quickly declared it a Level 1 Mass Casualty Incident.

The department deployed its technical rescue truck to extricate the fallen car and lift the patient with a special rope rigging system to bring them up to the main road.





The department called the rescue "complex," adding that it took more than an hour to complete.

Three of the four people were taken to local hospitals, the department said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what initiated the crash or the status of the patients.