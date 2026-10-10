Newport Beach closes all beaches as Tropical Storm Rachel sparks flood emergency

The Brief Newport Beach closed all beaches and piers amid a local emergency declaration following severe coastal flooding driven by Tropical Storm Rachel. Orange County crews are rebuilding sand berms and deploying thousands of sandbags as high surf and tides exceeding seven feet threaten the coastline. While emergency responses are highly active, the full extent of property damage to vulnerable waterfront neighborhoods remains unknown as hazardous conditions persist.



Newport Beach has indefinitely closed all city beaches and pier areas following a local emergency declaration over severe coastal flooding.

Driven by Tropical Storm Rachel, surging tides and high surf have inundated streets along the Balboa Peninsula, prompting a massive deployment of emergency resources to protect waterfront communities.

What we know:

City Manager Seimone Jurjis, acting as the director of emergency services, issued a local emergency declaration on Friday after higher-than-normal surf and elevated ocean levels linked to Tropical Storm Rachel flooded streets on the Balboa Peninsula Thursday night.

Newport Beach officials immediately closed all city beaches and piers until further notice due to ongoing hazardous conditions. To combat the rising water, six city crews were deployed Friday to rebuild protective sand berms along the shoreline.

Additional teams are actively operating 18 pumps and opening a network of 86 tidal valves designed to drain flooded streets and prevent ocean water from backing up through storm drains.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Newport Beach declares local emergency over coastal flooding on Balboa Peninsula

Farther south, beach parking at San Onofre State Beach's Surf Beach has been closed following significant shoreline damage, and Long Beach has reported damage to a boardwalk and five structures.

A coastal flood warning issued by the National Weather Service is in place through at least 3 p.m. Sunday. Following the warning's expiration, a coastal flood advisory will remain in effect until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

Despite the rapid deployment of emergency services and ongoing mitigation efforts throughout the region, the full extent of the damage to public and private property from the recent flooding is not immediately known.

What they're saying:

City officials posted on X that the flooding and hazardous conditions pose serious safety risks, urging the public to allow emergency crews to work safely and to follow all closure instructions.

Orange County Board Vice Chair Katrina Foley noted that the severity of the weather arrived sooner than anticipated.

"Everybody got caught off guard," Foley told City News Service. "We didn't expect the swell to hit this early. We've been in the planning stages for the past few weeks, but this hit a little earlier because of Hurricane Rachel. We had already planned to do some sand replenishment at Capo Beach, which we're still planning to do on Tuesday."

Foley emphasized the massive coordination effort underway, stating, "We're all hands on deck," after securing tens of thousands of sandbags and appealing to the governor's office for National Guard assistance.

What's next:

Forecasters expect the greatest threat to occur Sunday morning, when increased ocean swells, strong onshore winds, and high tides exceeding seven feet could combine to produce dangerous coastal conditions.

A beach hazards statement will be in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening, with surf of five to seven feet and local sets reaching nine feet.

Officials stated that the emergency response will continue throughout the weekend, with crews monitoring ocean conditions and deploying additional resources as needed.

Temporary street closures and parking restrictions may be implemented if conditions deteriorate.

What you can do:

Residents living in waterfront and flood-prone neighborhoods are encouraged to protect their properties with sandbags or temporary barriers, clear debris from gutters when it is safe, and move vehicles away from vulnerable areas.

The city is providing free, prefilled sandbags at its Corporation Yard on Superior Avenue, while empty sandbags are available at fire stations and from lifeguards on the Balboa Peninsula.

City officials and the weather service strongly advise people not to walk or drive through flooded streets, standing water, or around barricades.

Residents should monitor official city communications, register for emergency alerts at NBPD.org, and contact the Municipal Operations Department for more information about flood protection.