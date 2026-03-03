Dangerous Santa Ana winds to blast Southern California through the weekend: Timeline

The Brief A multi-day wind event begins Wednesday afternoon, bringing 35–50 mph gusts to the mountains and valleys before peaking with a stronger Santa Ana event on Friday and Saturday. Damaging gusts of up to 70 mph are possible in high-risk corridors, posing a significant threat of downed trees, power outages, and hazardous crosswinds for high-profile vehicles. Cold air following the gusts will drop snow levels to 4,000 feet, creating a 10% to 20% chance of light snow over the Grapevine on Thursday morning.



Southern California is gearing up for a prolonged period of unsettled weather as a series of wind events descends on the region.

Beginning Wednesday, residents should prepare for "damaging wind gusts" and possible travel disruptions that are expected to last through early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

What we know:

Northerly winds will develop Wednesday afternoon, targeting the mountains and north-south corridors like I-5, forecasters said.

The NWS has issued wind advisories for the Antelope, Santa Clarita, and San Fernando valleys starting as early as 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A second, more powerful "moderate to strong" Santa Ana event is forecast for Friday morning.

These winds are expected to peak on Saturday, with a 40% chance of 60–70 mph gusts in the Western San Gabriel and Santa Susana mountains.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s and low 70s for most, though mountain areas will see a sharp drop, according to the latest forecast.

Timeline:

Wednesday Afternoon: Northerly winds begin to develop in the mountains and Antelope Valley.

Wednesday Evening (6 p.m.): Wind advisories take effect for the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita, and Agoura Hills.

Thursday Morning: Peak potential for light snow (10%–20% chance) over the Grapevine as snow levels hit 4,000 feet.

Friday Morning: The "moderate to strong" Santa Ana event begins to ramp up.

Saturday: Santa Ana winds reach their peak strength across the region.

Sunday – Monday: Winds begin a gradual decrease, with weaker Santa Ana winds lingering into Monday morning.

What they're saying:

Forecasters are emphasizing the risk to commuters and infrastructure.

"The orientation of these winds will likely create travel hazards across major freeways, as well as airport delays at LAX and possibly Burbank Airport," the NWS said.

Officials also warned that "Some impacts may include downed trees and power outages and hazardous travel conditions due to crosswinds, especially for higher profile vehicles."

What you can do:

People are encouraged to secure any loose outdoor furniture, umbrellas, and trash cans before Wednesday night.

If you are driving a high-profile vehicle such as a truck or SUV, avoid wind-prone corridors like I-5 and Highway 33 during peak gust periods.

Travelers are advised to check with your airline for potential delays if flying out of LAX or Burbank.