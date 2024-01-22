Southern California mom, boyfriend arrested after toddler found alone on boat

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced two arrests after a toddler was found abandoned onboard a boat in Marina del Rey Sunday night.

On Monday, the LASD confirmed a mother and her boyfriend were arrested after authorities made the shocking discovery. They were arrested for child abandonment.

The incident occurred on what was a cold and soggy evening in Los Angeles.

Investigators did not disclose what led up to the situation.

Video posted to the Citizen App shows a search for a possible body nearby.

Video posted on Citizen App shows what appears to be a possible rescue on Marina del Rey on Sunday, Jan. 21.

It’s unclear if someone else may have fallen into the water.

Thankfully, the child was found safe and was taken to the LA County Department of Children and Family Services.

No further information was immediately available.

Those with more information are asked to contact the LASD.