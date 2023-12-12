2 firefighters hurt in California Yacht Club fire

Two firefighters were hurt while battling flames at the California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at 4469 Admiralty Way, and when firefighters arrived, they said the fire was raging.

Two firefighters were hurt battling the flames and suffered moderate injuries.

The yacht club is a staple in the Marina del Rey community and was built back in 1967. It was relocated to Marina del Rey after it was founded in Wilmington Harbor, near San Pedro, in 1922.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.