Man charged with stopping traffic on LA freeway to film music video

A man is facing felony charges after he shut down a portion of the 110 Freeway in downtown LA to record a music video.

What we know:

Eduardo Erik Martínez, 32, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit exhibition of speed and two counts of felony vandalism. He is due back on Dec. 11.

According to the LA County District Attorney's Office, during afternoon rush hour traffic on Nov. 22, 2023, Martínez had several vehicles block the northbound 110 Freeway near the 9th Street off-ramp. He then began recording a music video while vehicles did donuts around him.

The incident caused traffic to be backed up for miles.

"This was incredibly reckless behavior, all in search of a ‘viral moment’ on social media," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman.

Martínez also is charged with vandalizing a bench at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center while in court for an unrelated incident on Oct. 21, 2024.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of four years and four months in jail. His bail has been set at $100,000 bail.