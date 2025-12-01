GOP Senator seeks to end dual citizenship in U.S.

The Brief Sen. Bernie Moreno, who was born in Colombia, introduced a bill that would force Americans with dual citizenship to choose one country over the other. Sen. Moreno claims the dual-citizenship option that Amercians currently have could create conflicts of interest and "divided loyalties." Should the bill pass and get signed by President Donald Trump after making it onto his desk, Americans will be required to forfeit their dual citizenship.



A GOP Senator is pushing to end dual citizenship for all Americans.

What we know:

Senator Bernie Moreno (R. – Ohio), who was born in Colombia, introduced a bill on Monday, December 1 that would effectively force U.S. residents with overseas citizenship to choose between one over the other.

"One of the greatest honors of my life was when I became an American citizen at 18, the first opportunity I could do so," Moreno said in a statement via his Senate campaign website. "It was an honor to pledge an Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America and only to the United States of America! Being an American citizen is an honor and a privilege—and if you want to be an American, it’s all or nothing. It’s time to end dual citizenship for good."

Below is a copy of Moreno's bill:

Moreno – who moved to the United States when he was five years old, according to Cleveland.com – claims the dual-citizenship option that Amercians currently have could create conflicts of interest and "divided loyalties." Should the bill pass, Americans will be required to forfeit their dual citizenship.

Moreno did not give examples of how Americans with dual citizenship would bring conflict of interest dangers to the United States in his bill.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.