Marina del Rey deaths: 25-year-old woman ID'd as victim killed, ruled homicide

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

LOS ANGELES - A 25-year-old woman, whose body was found on a boat in Marina del Rey a week ago, and was listed as a homicide victim by authorities was identified Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's Office identified Boglarka Halasi as the victim who was found dead on Dec.7.

That same day, the body of 33-year-old Kelvin Nelson Jr., who authorities say lived aboard the vessel, was found in a nearby vehicle and was later determined to be a suicide.

Deputies from the Marina del Rey Sheriff's Station were called at 11:12 a.m. Dec. 7 to the 14000 block of Tahiti Way regarding a welfare check at a boat in the Marina, where they found Halasi's body, said Lt. Steven De Jong of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Marina del Rey deaths: Woman's death ruled homicide, man's death ruled suicide

During the course of their investigation, a resident who knew the people who lived on the boat alerted the Los Angeles Police Department to a vehicle parked nearby in the 100 block of Via Marina, where Nelson's body was found, the sheriff's department reported.

A few days later, Nelson's death was listed by the medical examiner as a suicide by strangulation.

On Thursday, the sheriff's department released an update that said, in part: "Local residents advised that the male resided on the boat that was being investigated by homicide investigators. The investigation into the deceased female is ongoing."

The county medical examiner's office "has ruled the (woman's) death a homicide," the sheriff's department reported Thursday.

Halasi's cause of death was also strangulation, according to the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.