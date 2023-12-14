Marina del Rey deaths: Woman's death ruled homicide, man's death ruled suicide

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

LOS ANGELES – Two bodies were discovered last week in the Marina del Rey area – and now investigators have ruled the woman's death a homicide and the man's death a suicide.

On Dec. 7, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Marina del Rey Station received a call asking for a welfare check on two individuals who lived on a boat in the marina.

Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Tahiti Way and found a deceased female on the boat just before 11:15 a.m. Simultaneously, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department alerted investigators to a deceased male found in a vehicle at the 100 block of Via Marina. Local residents told deputies that the deceased male lived on the boat where they were conducting the homicide investigation related to the female.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man, woman found dead in Marina del Rey

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has determined the female's death as a homicide, with her identity pending notification of next of kin. The deceased male has been identified as 33-year-old Kelvin Nelson Jr., ruled as a suicide by the coroner.

SUGGESTED: Police chase: Suspect surrenders following LAPD pursuit from Marina del Rey to Santa Monica

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the female's death is ongoing. Authorities believe there are no outstanding suspects and urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

No additional information is available at this time.