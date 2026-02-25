Record-breaking heat forecasted for Southern California through Friday: Timeline

The Brief Southern California is entering a significant warming trend through Friday, with temperatures expected to soar up to 20 degrees above seasonal norms. Peak heat will arrive Friday as highs hit the 80s and lower 90s, potentially breaking a long-standing 88-degree record in downtown Los Angeles. A cooling trend will begin Saturday and intensify early next week as onshore flow returns, bringing temperatures back toward the 70s.



A powerful high-pressure system building over the region is set to deliver a taste of summer to Southern California this week.

What we know:

Forecasters are tracking a strengthening ridge of high pressure that will peak on Friday.

For many areas, including the San Fernando Valley and the Inland Empire, temperatures will climb into the high 80s and low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Downtown Los Angeles is specifically on "record watch"; the current record for Friday stands at 88 degrees, but current projections suggest a high of 90 degrees is possible.

The warmth is being fueled by offshore flow—gusty winds blowing from the interior toward the coast, forecasters said.

While most winds will remain below advisory levels, the Santa Lucia range and the I-5 corridor could see gusts between 35 and 45 mph through Friday morning, according to the NWS.

What they're saying:

National Weather Service meteorologists noted that the upcoming peak temperatures are "about 20 degrees warmer than normal" for this time of year.

While the heat is significant, long-range AI models used by the weather service currently show no meaningful chance of rain through at least March 11th, extending the dry spell across the region.

Timeline:

Wednesday: Transition day with sunny skies; highs reach the low 80s in LA and mid-80s in the valleys.

Thursday: Offshore flow increases; temperatures jump another 3 to 6 degrees.

Friday: The peak of the heatwave; record-breaking potential with 90-degree highs in urban centers and deserts.

Saturday/Sunday: The ridge weakens; onshore flow returns, bringing a 3 to 10-degree drop in temperatures and the return of the marine layer.

Monday/Tuesday: Continued cooling with highs returning to the 70s.

What you can do:

Hydrate: With temperatures hitting the 90s, ensure you are drinking plenty of water, especially if working outdoors.

Check on Pets: Asphalt and pavement temperatures will be significantly higher than the air temperature; walk dogs during the cooler morning or evening hours.

Conserve Energy: While not a summer-length heatwave, pre-cooling your home in the morning can help manage energy use during the Friday peak.