SoCal weather: Temperatures to climb after week of storms

The Brief The final storm in a recent series is tapering off in Southern California on Friday. Forecast models show the next round of rain will stay north of the Los Angeles area. A warming trend is expected next week, with inland highs reaching the 70s and low 80s.



As the final storm tapers off in Southern California on Friday, residents can expect a significant warmup beginning next week.

What we know:

While local ski resorts anticipate a busy weekend after receiving up to 3 feet of fresh snow from the recent storm series, there’s good news ahead for those who enjoy sunshine and warmer temperatures.

"We’re going to warm up a little bit — not so much today, but tomorrow and certainly into Sunday and next week," FOX 11 meteorologist Maria Quiban said.

Earlier predictions indicated there could be another round of rain for the region. However, forecast models now show the wet weather will stay north of the greater Los Angeles area.

"Look at the rain line stopping at Santa Barbara, so it looks like we’re going to stay pretty dry here for the next seven-plus days," Quiban said.

How warm will it get?

Inland communities can expect temperatures climbing into the mid-70s and even low 80s. Coastal areas will see highs in the low 70s, while the mountains are expected to remain in the low 60s.