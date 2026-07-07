SoCal Heat Advisory: Triple-digit temperatures forecasted through Friday

The Brief A Heat Advisory takes effect Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 90s and triple digits hit inland areas of Los Angeles County. Forecasters warn "potentially dangerous heat" will peak Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, with only minor relief expected by the weekend. LA County health officials are urging residents to take immediate precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses during the multi-day event.



A dangerous multi-day heat wave is moving into Southern California, prompting weather officials to issue heat advisories across the majority of Los Angeles County.

Temperatures are expected to spike well above normal, bringing triple-digit heat to inland valleys and mountain communities through the end of the workweek.

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, a weakened onshore flow has significantly reduced morning and evening cloud cover, clearing the way for temperatures to climb.

A Heat Advisory is already in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Friday for the following areas, where temperatures will hover between 90 and 100 degrees:

Santa Clarita , San Fernando, and San Gabriel valleys

San Gabriel Mountains

14 Freeway corridor

Downtown Los Angeles and the inland coastal areas will join the advisory starting 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Friday, with temperatures potentially reaching up to 90 degrees.

Timeline:

Tuesday, 10 a.m.: Heat Advisory begins for valley and mountain regions.

Wednesday morning: Heat Advisory expands to include downtown LA and inland coastal areas.

Wednesday & Thursday afternoons: The absolute peak of the heat wave, bringing the highest temperatures of the week.

Friday, 8 p.m.: All current heat advisories are scheduled to expire, following a very modest daytime cool-down.

The Weekend: Temperatures will dip slightly more but are forecast to remain above seasonal normals into the following week.

What they're saying:

Forecasters are urging residents to take the shifting weather seriously, noting that "potentially dangerous heat" could quickly develop in areas away from the immediate coast.

"The warmest temperatures with this event are expected to occur Wednesday and Thursday afternoons with only a very modest cool down Friday providing little relief," the NWS stated. "Temperatures are expected to cool down slightly more over the weekend, but remain above normal into the following week."

What you can do:

Officials have issued strict recommendations to help residents avoid heat-related illnesses:

Hydrate constantly: Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

Time your outings: If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen.

Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Watch the car: Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are cracked or open. Never leave children or pets alone in cars. Call 911 immediately if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

Check on vulnerable neighbors: Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets and outdoor workers and athletes.