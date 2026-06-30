Disneyland introduces $59 evening tickets for summer after-dark access

The Brief Disneyland has launched a new $59 single-day Evening Ticket offer, allowing guests to visit either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure after the daytime rush. The discounted tickets are valid Sundays through Wednesdays from July 12 through August 5, 2026, aligning with the resort's ongoing 70th Celebration. Park reservations are strictly required from a separate, limited allocation bucket, meaning availability could become highly competitive as expiration dates approach.



Disneyland Resort has introduced a limited-time $59 Evening Ticket offer, providing a deeply discounted way for guests to experience the theme parks after dark during the peak summer season.

What we know:

Disneyland is offering single-day evening admission for $59 per day for ages 3 and up.

The tickets go on sale starting June 30, and are valid only on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from July 12 through August 5, 2026.

Guests must choose one park per ticket. Admission times vary by park:

Disney California Adventure Park: Entry begins at 5 p.m. through park close.

Disneyland Park: Entry begins at 7 p.m. through park close.

The promotion coincides with the ongoing Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, allowing evening guests to experience anniversary entertainment, themed merchandise, and limited-time treats.

It also gives returning visitors a chance to see the recently refreshed Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

SUGGESTED: Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean reopens with a high-tech twist

Guests can purchase up to eight tickets per day.

The tickets are nonrefundable, nontransferable, and cannot be combined with other discounts.

Timeline:

June 30, 2026: Evening Tickets become available for purchase.

July 12, 2026: The Evening Ticket promotional window opens for guest use.

SUGGESTED: Disneyland announces major park hopping policy change

August 5, 2026: The promotional window closes, and all Evening Tickets expire.

September 7, 2026: The separate, ongoing $50 Disneyland Kids’ Ticket Deal expires.

What's next:

Guests looking to take advantage of the deal should check the official Disney reservation calendar before purchasing.

SUGGESTED: 13-year-old climbs out of Disneyland's Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride, slides down 50-foot drop

Because reservation availability for Evening Ticket holders is limited by theme park capacity and specific allocations, Disney advises buying and booking dates as early as possible, warning that "reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches."

What you can do:

If you plan to visit, you can purchase tickets online starting June 30.

Upon arriving at the resort, be aware that park entrance lanes utilize facial recognition technology.

"If you don’t wish to participate, look for the signage at the top of each entrance lane at the main entrance of each park and select a lane marked with the designated icon, indicating it does not use this technology."