Human remains discovered on newly-purchased IE property

The Brief A property owner in Apple Valley discovered human remains on their newly-purchased land on Friday, June 26. The Sheriff's Homicide Detail and Coroner's Division recovered multiple bones, with preliminary checks showing no obvious trauma. The identity of the person is unknown as authorities await an autopsy and DNA results.



The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has launched an investigation after human remains were discovered late last week on a newly purchased property in Apple Valley.

What we know:

On Friday, June 26, Apple Valley deputies responded to a report of found human remains in the 19000 block of Crest Drive, according to authorities.

The reporting party had recently purchased the property and discovered the remains while walking around the location.

Upon arrival, deputies secured the scene, and the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail assumed control of the investigation.

Detectives, crime scene specialists, and the Coroner's Division searched the area and collected multiple bones.

A preliminary examination revealed no obvious signs of trauma to the remains.

What we don't know:

The identity of the individual and the cause of death are currently unknown.

Officials are waiting for an upcoming autopsy and pending DNA results to formally identify the remains and determine how long they had been on the property.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call or text "REPORT" to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.