How to get California’s free state parks pass before the July 6 deadline

The Brief California is offering a free special edition Historian Passport (normally $50) for unlimited admission of up to four people at over 30 state historic parks through the end of 2026. Passports must be downloaded via ReserveCalifornia.com by Monday, July 6, with the initiative celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The state initiative deliberately contrasts with recent Trump administration actions, which eliminated free national park entry on Juneteenth and faced federal orders to restore removed historical exhibits.



In celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, California is launching a limited-time free pass program to expand access to its rich cultural history.

What we know:

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California State Parks is offering a special free version of its Historian Passport, which normally costs $50 annually.

Available for download starting today through Monday, July 6, the pass grants unlimited admission for up to four people per pass to more than 30 state historic parks through the end of the year.

The initiative is supported by donations from the California State Parks Foundation and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation.

It builds on the state's broader "Outdoors for All" initiative and follows an Earth Day announcement to add three new state parks in the Central Valley, expanding state parklands by more than 30,000 acres by the end of the decade.

Featured destinations under the pass include:

Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park: The most significant state park representing Black history in California, founded and governed by African Americans in 1908.

Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park: Home to a major Native American ceremonial roundhouse and the largest collection of bedrock mortars in North America.

Diverse Cultural Landmarks: Participating locations span Gold Rush-era communities, military landmarks, historic homes, and museums.

What they're saying:

State leadership emphasized a commitment to highlighting diverse and complex historical narratives.

"California doesn’t hide from hard truths and uncomfortable history – in fact, we embrace it and learn from it. While Trump ignores and tries to rewrite the past, California is marking these celebrations of freedom by inviting everyone to learn our country’s history – our real history – for free in our state parks," Gov. Newsom said.

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom noted that the pass "provides an incredible avenue for California families to immerse themselves in nature while gaining a deeper understanding of the remarkable place we’re proud to call home."

"California’s state historic parks preserve some of our nation’s most powerful and meaningful stories, and I’m proud to live in a state that celebrates diversity to connect more people with those stories through this limited-time free pass," said Armando Quintero, California State Parks Director.

What's next:

Californians have a strict deadline of July 6 to download the pass. Once secured, the passes remain valid for unlimited programmatic access until December 31, 2026.

What you can do:

If you are a California resident looking to explore the state's historical spaces for free, you can take advantage of several ongoing or limited programs:

Download the Historian Passport: Create an account on Create an account on ReserveCalifornia.com by July 6 to claim the free special edition pass.

Use the Library Pass: Check out a California State Library Parks Pass from any local public library for free day-use vehicle entry at over 200 parks.

Adventure Pass: If you have a fourth-grader in public school, download this pass for free access to 54 state parks.

Golden Bear & Veterans Passes: Low-income families, qualifying seniors, and honorably discharged military veterans can apply for permanent free access passes through the state website.