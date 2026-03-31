Southern California gas prices: A county-by-county breakdown as LA tops $6

The Brief Gasoline prices across Southern California surged Tuesday, with Los Angeles County topping $6 and Orange County reaching $5.938—their highest marks since late 2023. Ventura, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties also saw sharp increases, with regional averages rising nearly $1.30 per gallon over the last month due to the Iran conflict. While the federal government has initiated an emergency oil release, analysts warn that local prices could still approach the $6.50 record if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.



The energy crisis triggered by the U.S.-Iran conflict has hit Southern California harder than almost any other region in the nation.

As local averages climb toward all-time records, the economic strain is beginning to reshape consumer behavior across the region.

Local perspective:

On Tuesday, regular self-serve gasoline in Los Angeles County hit an average of $6.005, a 1.1-cent increase from the previous day. Neighboring counties are following a similar trajectory:

Los Angeles County

Average Regular Gas Price: $6.005

Note: First time over $6 since Oct. 2023

Orange County

Average Regular Gas Price: $5.938

Note: Highest amount since Oct. 6, 2023

Riverside County

Average Regular Gas Price: $5.864

Note: Up $1.68 since late January

San Bernardino County

Average Regular Gas Price: $5.891

Ventura County

Average Regular Gas Price: $5.952

Note: Rising 40 of the last 41 days

What they're saying:

"Gasoline and diesel prices continue to climb to multi-year highs as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz curtails the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil each day," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Drivers are really feeling the immediate impact. A recent AP-NORC poll indicates that nearly half of U.S. adults are now "extremely" concerned about their ability to afford fuel.

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"It’s going to mean more expensive bills for truckers, tractors and trains that move the U.S. economy," De Haan added.

What's next:

If costs don't drop, people will likely start cutting back on extra spending to cover the essentials.

Additionally, if the military disruption in the Middle East continues through the spring, the national average could move toward $4.50, potentially pushing California's statewide average toward the $7.00 mark for the first time in history.

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What you can do:

Check County Borders: Prices often vary by 10–20 cents between neighboring counties; Riverside and San Bernardino often remain slightly lower than Orange or LA.

Fuel Blends: Be aware that the mandatory shift to "summer blend" gasoline in California typically occurs in early spring, which may add further upward pressure to these prices.

Search for Relief: Utilize tools like AAA’s Fuel Prices or GasBuddy to locate stations that have not yet adjusted their prices to the new daily highs.