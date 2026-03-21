Local families react as US deploys 2,500 California Marines to Middle East

The Brief President Donald Trump has deployed 2,500 California-based Marines and warships to the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalate. Global markets tumbled as oil prices surged past $100 a barrel, driving California gas prices to an average of $5.36. California officials are investigating price gouging at gas stations charging upwards of $7 to $8 per gallon.



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As the U.S. ramps up its military presence in the Middle East, the domestic impact is being felt through volatile markets and rising energy costs.

While the administration hints at nearing its objectives, the deployment of the USS Boxer has sparked deep anxiety among military families and veterans.

What we know:

The USS Boxer has departed San Diego with more than 2,000 Marines from Camp Pendleton aboard, part of a total deployment of 2,500 troops, as the U.S. rapidly bolsters its Middle East presence.

The Marines, part of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is being redirected along with a second group of amphibious assault ships originally slated for the Pacific.

This comes as the U.S. is rapidly bolstering its Middle East presence, redirecting a second group of amphibious assault ships and Marines originally slated for the Pacific.

Last week, officials confirmed that the Japan-based USS Tripoli and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit were diverted from exercises near Taiwan; satellite imagery recently tracked them passing Malaysia alongside the USS New Orleans.

This influx adds roughly 5,000 Marines to the theater, bringing the total U.S. force to approximately 50,000 troops amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Big picture view:

Despite this recent move, President Donald Trump said on social media that the U.S. is considering "winding down" its Middle East military operation and is requesting another $200 billion from Congress to fund the war.

More than 1,300 people in Iran have been killed during the war. Israeli airstrikes have killed over 1,000 people in Lebanon and displaced more than 1 million, according to the Lebanese government. In Israel, 15 people have been killed by Iranian missile fire.

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At least 13 U.S. military members have been killed. Four Palestinians in the occupied West Bank were killed Wednesday as Israel and Iraq exchanged airstrikes.

What they're saying:

Reflecting on the emotional toll, Danielle Franco, whose brother is deployed, said, "Every time I say goodbye, it's like you just don't know if that's the last time you're going to be saying goodbye."

Veterans are also weighing in.

Rob Reynolds expressed "anger and resentment towards the Iranian regime" due to past conflicts, while Robert Ham highlighted the "invisible scars" of war, noting that "suicide is at an all-time high" among those returning.

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Regarding price spikes, DPMO Director Ty Midler stated, "Our team is vigilantly monitoring the retail wholesale and spot markets... we will not hesitate to refer any illegal conduct for further investigation."

What you can do:

Military families feeling overwhelmed by news coverage are encouraged by counselor Tess Banco to "notice and understand the impacts on you" and seek support.

Resources are available through U.S. Vets, which offers a deployment resource guide.