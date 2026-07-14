Triple-digit heat, active wildfires, and peak king tides collide in Southern California

Southern California is facing a brutal combination of extreme summer weather hazards this week.

Widespread triple-digit heat, active wildfires in Los Angeles County, coastal flood threats from king tides, and health warnings at major local beaches are keeping emergency crews and public officials on high alert.

What we know:

Extreme heat warning

An extreme heat warning is in effect through Thursday evening for much of Los Angeles and inland Orange counties, with temperatures forecast to climb up to 110 degrees in valley areas, according to the National Weather Service. High humidity fueled by lingering monsoonal moisture will make conditions feel even hotter.

Along the coast, where residents are fleeing to find cooler air, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued ocean water warnings for seven popular locations—including the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina del Rey, and Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro—due to bacteria levels exceeding state safety standards

Elevated fire danger

Meanwhile, emergency personnel are managing two active brush fires. The Zebra Fire in Azusa has burned 25 acres near Highway 39 and is burning in extremely steep terrain with 0% containment reported. The Summit Fire in the Antelope Valley has burned 2,690 acres and is now 53% contained, having destroyed two structures and damaged seven others.

King tides peak

Along the coast, high king tides reaching up to seven and a half feet have raised coastal flooding concerns in low-lying communities like the Long Beach Peninsula.

In response to these exceptionally high king tides peaking around 7.5 feet, residents and city crews along the Long Beach Peninsula are actively reinforcing sand berms and deploying sandbags to protect beachfront properties from imminent coastal flooding.

This latest surge follows last month's boardwalk flooding and recent roadway overflows in nearby Huntington Beach, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Beach Hazards Statement through Wednesday evening.

In addition to unusually high tides, forecasters are warning of elevated surf, dangerous rip currents and a slight chance of thunderstorms along area beaches.

What we don't know:

The cause of the Zebra Fire near Azusa remains under investigation.

While the progression of the Summit Fire has been halted at 2,690 acres, officials do not yet know if the threat of winds or dry lightning from potential afternoon thunderstorms will trigger unpredictable flare-ups.

What they're saying:

"Big temperature rises are expected to begin Tuesday, then peaking Wednesday with valley temps 100-110 and mid 90s across the interior portions of the coastal plain," the NWS warned.

Regarding the Zebra Fire, Angeles National Forest officials reported "there is no current threat to structures."

Some locals say this year’s king tides have been unlike anything they’ve seen before, with dramatic swings between extreme low and high tides.

"The tides have been high enough where they clear the berm and hit the buildings," said Long Beach resident Joe Albino.

One longtime beachgoer says the shoreline has changed dramatically over the past three decades.

"Thirty years ago, the beach was probably about 30 meters farther than it is today. It’s been eroding all the time," said Long Beach resident Matthew Lee.

What's next:

Temperatures are expected to gradually ease heading into the weekend as onshore flow strengthens and cloud cover increases, though conditions will remain above normal through Friday.

Fire crews on the Summit Fire will focus on maintaining safety protocols through the peak heat of Wednesday and Thursday while monitoring for erratic winds.

In Long Beach, city bulldozers will continue reinforcing sand berms along the Peninsula coastline through the end of the high tide cycle on Wednesday evening.

What you can do:

Beat the Heat: Drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activities during peak daylight hours, seek air-conditioned shelter, and check in on elderly relatives and vulnerable neighbors.

Avoid Impacted Beaches: Do not enter the water at the warned locations, including the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach, and Solstice Creek. For 24-hour updates, call the beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or view the interactive map at Do not enter the water at the warned locations, including the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach, and Solstice Creek. For 24-hour updates, call the beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or view the interactive map at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach

Respect Fire Closures: Keep clear of Highway 39, which remains closed at Sierra Madre. Remember that flying private drones is strictly prohibited over active wildfire zones.

Get Free Sandbags: The City of Long Beach is offering free sandbags and sand to residents at designated fire stations and the Lifeguard Station at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard. Residents must present a valid ID and are limited to 10 sandbags per household.