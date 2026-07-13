Family says squatters still plague property four months after devastating fire

The Brief Four months after a fire destroyed their home, the Galicia family says squatters and vandals continue breaking into the property. The family says they repeatedly warned the city about squatters at the abandoned property next door before the fire and believes the blaze started there. The Galicias are urging the city to secure the neighboring property, saying it continues to attract trespassers, illegal dumping and other activity.



Four months after a devastating fire destroyed their home, the Galicia family says they are still fighting the same problems they warned city officials about before the blaze.

The family invited FOX 11 inside their fire-damaged home near Larchmont for an exclusive look at what remains of the property. The house, which was heavily damaged in the March 8 fire, is now covered in graffiti and littered with signs of repeated break-ins, according to the family.

"This was my dining area," Pastor Juan Galicia said while walking through the charred remains of the home.

The family says squatters and vandals continue entering the property despite efforts to secure it.

"They came, trespassing, and painted this," Galicia said, pointing to graffiti sprayed throughout the home.

Jonathan Galicia said he regularly visits the property to remove trespassers and recently had a frightening encounter.

"I have to constantly come and kick people out," he said. "I even got threatened today. I was going to get jumped because this wasn't my home."

When asked if people were threatening him at his own burned-down house, he replied: "Yeah. They don't want me to come in."

Cellphone video recorded Monday appears to show several people leaving the property after being confronted. The family says they later discovered graffiti, trash and a discarded nitrous oxide canister box inside the home. Outside, used condoms, wrappers and other debris were scattered around the property.

Pastor Galicia said the activity has become increasingly concerning.

"People trespassing on the property. Today we had gang people here," he said.

The family's frustration stems in part from what they say happened before the fire.

On March 8, a massive blaze tore through the Galicia family's home, destroying nearly everything inside. According to the family, three of their dogs were killed in the fire.

The Galicias say they repeatedly warned the city about squatters living at an abandoned property next door before the blaze. They believe the fire started at that vacant property before spreading to their home.

"Everything here is gone," Pastor Galicia said.

Now, four months later, the family says the abandoned property remains unsecured and continues to attract trespassers, illegal dumping and other activity.

"People come and dump. People sleep there. They have sex there. Whatever they want," Pastor Galicia said.

Although the family's property has been boarded up and secured, the neighboring lot remains open and accessible.

Pastor Galicia said he has repeatedly sought answers from city officials about the neighboring property.

"They say they don't know who the owner is. Can you believe that?" he said. "The city doesn't know who the owner is?"

The family says the fire was only the beginning of a difficult four months. As they continue trying to rebuild their lives, they are asking the city to secure the neighboring property and prevent further trespassing.

"I just want the city to do something," Pastor Galicia said. "If they don't find the owner, send someone to close the property."

FOX 11 reached out to Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez's office for comment but had not received a response as of publication time.