LAPD investigating suspected murder-suicide of husband and wife in Westwood
LOS ANGELES - A man and his wife were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a Westwood home Friday morning in what is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call at around 5:45 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Holmby Avenue, near Wellworth Avenue, located just west of the Los Angeles Country Club.
Inside the two-story home, police located a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
What we don't know:
The identities of the man and woman have not yet been publicly released by authorities.
While investigators are looking into the tragedy as a possible murder-suicide, the LAPD has not officially confirmed the sequence of events, who pulled the trigger, or what potential motive may have led to the shooting.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department. City News Service contributed.