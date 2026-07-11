LAPD investigating suspected murder-suicide of husband and wife in Westwood

The Brief LAPD officers discovered a man and a woman dead inside a two-story Westwood home early Friday morning. The case is being investigated as a suspected murder-suicide. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased or a confirmed motive.



A man and his wife were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a Westwood home Friday morning in what is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call at around 5:45 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Holmby Avenue, near Wellworth Avenue, located just west of the Los Angeles Country Club.

Inside the two-story home, police located a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

The identities of the man and woman have not yet been publicly released by authorities.

While investigators are looking into the tragedy as a possible murder-suicide, the LAPD has not officially confirmed the sequence of events, who pulled the trigger, or what potential motive may have led to the shooting.