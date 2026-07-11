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LAPD investigating suspected murder-suicide of husband and wife in Westwood

By
FOX 11
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 11, 2026 10:46 AM PDT
Published July 11, 2026 10:46 AM PDT
Suspected murder-suicide in Westwood under investigation
Suspected murder-suicide in Westwood under investigation

Suspected murder-suicide in Westwood under investigation

A man and his pregnant wife were found dead Friday inside a Westwood home in a case being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

The Brief

    • LAPD officers discovered a man and a woman dead inside a two-story Westwood home early Friday morning.
    • The case is being investigated as a suspected murder-suicide.
    • Authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased or a confirmed motive.

LOS ANGELES - A man and his wife were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a Westwood home Friday morning in what is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call at around 5:45 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Holmby Avenue, near Wellworth Avenue, located just west of the Los Angeles Country Club. 

Inside the two-story home, police located a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. 

What we don't know:

The identities of the man and woman have not yet been publicly released by authorities. 

While investigators are looking into the tragedy as a possible murder-suicide, the LAPD has not officially confirmed the sequence of events, who pulled the trigger, or what potential motive may have led to the shooting.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department. City News Service contributed.

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