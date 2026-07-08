LA's first luxury gas station 'Maggie's Refuel' is coming to Beverly Hills

The Brief Food-tech entrepreneur Alex Canter is launching Maggie’s Refuel, LA's first luxury gas station, in Beverly Hills by 2027. The concept blends fuel and EV charging with a boutique market featuring artisan soft-serve, local pastries, and tech-driven ordering. Backed by $2 million in pre-seed funding and former 7-Eleven and Starbucks executives, the brand plans future West Coast expansion.



Los Angeles is set to welcome its first-ever luxury gas station, Maggie’s Refuel, a concept designed to turn an ordinary fuel stop into a premium experience.

Slated to open in Beverly Hills as early as 2027, the project transforms an existing gas station into a high-end pit stop complete with boutique snacks, EV charging, and a dedicated mobile app.

What we know:

Food-tech entrepreneur Alex Canter, the fourth generation behind Canter's Deli, is spearheading the project, which is inspired by the curated convenience store cultures of Japan’s 7-Eleven and Italy’s Autogrill.

Named after Canter’s French bulldog mix, Maggie’s Refuel will blend standard staples like Diet Coke and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos with elevated offerings like ceremonial-grade matcha, fresh juices, artisan soft-serve, and pastries sourced from local Beverly Hills bakeries.

The company recently secured $2 million in pre-seed funding from Matchstick Ventures, Mucker Capital, and Everywhere Ventures.

The venture is also backed by notable industry veterans, including former 7-Eleven president and CEO Jim Keyes and former Starbucks executive vice president Meredith Sandland.

On the digital front, Maggie’s will launch a mobile app featuring digital ordering capabilities, loyalty points, and rewards.

What we don't know:

While the concept has secured initial funding, the exact existing gas station location in Beverly Hills slated for the transformation has not been publicly disclosed, though at least three locations are being considered.

What they're saying:

Some consumers are eager to see traditional convenience stores get an elevated makeover, while critics question whether a five-star gas station is a necessity for everyday drivers.

Canter expressed his vision for the project's convenience to CSP.

"I loved the idea of a modern convenience store, of something that was curated with emerging brands, and fun snacks products on the shelf … and the digital ordering capabilities—to be able to pick up a quick coffee and on the way to work, but also a bottle of wine and some flowers, I loved that concept," Canter told the publication.

What's next:

If the initial location proves successful, Maggie’s Refuel aims to expand its footprint across the broader Los Angeles area before targeting other major West Coast markets.