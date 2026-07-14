Lancaster mom charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son

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The Brief A Lancaster mother has been charged with murder and other felony counts in the 2025 death of her 2-year-old son, Legend Lee. Investigators arrested Rayzhanna Marie Greenhoward after an eight-month homicide investigation into the boy's death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined Legend Lee died at a hospital from complications of burn injuries.



The mother of a 2-year-old boy who died in Lancaster last year, sparking a homicide investigation, was charged Monday with murder and other counts.

Rayzhanna Marie Greenhoward, 28, was charged with murder, assault on a child causing death and willful cruelty to a child resulting in injury or death, according to court records. The charges include an allegation of the use of a deadly weapon, although the type of weapon was not specified in court records.

Greenhoward was arrested Thursday in connection with the Nov. 26, 2025, death of a 2-year-old boy. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, investigators were notified of the death by the Kern County Medical Examiner's Office, but the death was determined to have occurred in the 44000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lancaster.

Sheriff's officials said an investigation over the past eight months led to the arrest of Greenhoward, described as the victim's biological mother. No other details about the case or the boy's death were released by the sheriff's department, nor was any information about what pointed to the mother as the suspect.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, the boy — Legend Lee — died at a hospital due to complications of burn injuries.

A GoFundMe page that was created last year to support the family indicated the boy died "after complications following skin graft surgery in Lancaster." According to the page, Legend had three siblings.

Greenhoward was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lancaster.