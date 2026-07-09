Bay Club El Segundo sued by parents after daycare worker allegedly drops toddler, causing brain injury

The Brief The parents of a 23-month-old boy have filed a lawsuit against Bay Club El Segundo, alleging an employee dropped him and caused a traumatic brain injury and hearing loss. Surveillance video reportedly shows the worker tossing the toddler six feet into the air and falling on him, contradicting initial calls from the club that allegedly downplayed the incident. State officials note that the facility doesn't need a daycare license if parents remain on-site, but the family's attorneys argue the father's contract permitted him to work out at a separate venue.



A Los Angeles family has filed a lawsuit against an El Segundo-based fitness club after their toddler sustained severe, life-altering injuries.

The legal action follows an incident where a daycare employee allegedly threw the child into the air and dropped him, resulting in a traumatic brain injury and permanent hearing loss.

What we know:

The incident happened on March 17, 2025, shortly after the 23-month-old toddler, identified in legal documents as C.K., was dropped off at the Bay Club El Segundo's childcare facility by his father.

According to the lawsuit filed by Rosen Saba, LLP, a female daycare worker began swinging the boy and lifting him high above her head. The lawsuit claims the employee tossed the toddler approximately six feet into the air before failing to catch him, falling herself and landing directly on top of him.

Following the incident, the father received a phone call from the club stating that the child had fallen, but asserting that the boy had "calmed down." The lawsuit alleges the club "downplayed the significance of what happened."

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Upon picking up his son, the father took him to the hospital, where it was determined the child had suffered a traumatic brain injury and hearing loss.

Surveillance video of the incident allegedly contradicts the initial account provided by the club.

The family is currently suing Bay Club El Segundo for negligence, battery, fraud, and emotional distress.'

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether the female employee involved faces any separate criminal charges or if she is still employed by the company.

What they're saying:

The family's attorneys argue that the club was acting negligently, emphasizing that surveillance video reveals a starkly different reality than what was reported to the father over the phone. They also allege the childcare center was operating illegally without a state license.

Regarding the facility's licensing, the California Department of Social Services stated that the Bay Club does not require a daycare license as long as parents or guardians remain at the location while the child is there.

However, family attorneys counter that the father had dropped off the child and went to work out at a different location—the nearby Manhattan Country Club—which they claim his membership contract explicitly allowed him to do.

Bay Club lawyers and representatives declined to comment directly on the specific allegations of the lawsuit, but issued a statement to FOX 11 saying, "The safety of our members, team members, and the families we serve is our highest priority."