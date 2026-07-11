LAPD suspends Flock Safety surveillance contract over data privacy disagreements

The Brief The LAPD is letting its current surveillance contract with Flock Safety expire on Saturday due to unresolved disputes over data ownership, data sharing, and privacy safeguards. The department is pushing for civil penalties if Flock shares data with non-compliant agencies like ICE, while civil liberties groups argue the widespread collection of location data inherently violates privacy. While the current agreement is paused, both the LAPD and Flock Safety state that discussions are continuing in hopes of resolving misconceptions and establishing future constitutional safeguards.



The Los Angeles Police Department is suspending its current agreement with automated license plate reader company Flock Safety.

The decision comes amid mounting pressure from civil liberties groups and unresolved contract negotiations regarding data privacy and strict ownership boundaries.

What we know:

The LAPD is allowing its contract with Flock Safety to officially expire on Saturday, July 11.

According to department officials, the two entities failed to come to terms on critical issues including data ownership, data sharing, and user privacy.

Specifically, the LAPD is seeking to implement civil penalties against Flock if user data is shared with outside agencies that do not comply with local and state laws, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The technology uses a network of cameras to log license plates, which the LAPD defends as a powerful tool for criminal investigations. The department maintains that it enforces strict internal policies and regular audits to ensure the network is only used for legitimate law enforcement purposes.

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However, the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, which has previously sued the department over these cameras, views the suspension as proof that pushback against invasive surveillance is working.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many active Flock cameras will be immediately impacted or turned off due to the contract expiration.

It's also unknown what specific civil penalty amounts the LAPD is demanding, or how close the two parties actually are to reaching a compromise that satisfies the city's privacy demands.

What they're saying:

Activists continue to argue that systemic flaws exist within the technology itself, regardless of contract terms.

"I'm not going to get into the cost benefit analysis, but we have to assess the level of harm. Yes, one person may have been caught, but how many more people have been harmed, extremely harmed?" argued one opponent of the system.

Critics also point out that the cameras actively map the coordinates of drivers who are not suspected of any crimes.

"License plate readers are not 100% accurate. They misread license plates from time to time. That has severe consequences for people whose license plates are misidentified," another advocate noted.

The other side:

Meanwhile, the surveillance company remains optimistic about a resolution.

In a statement, a Flock spokesperson said, "We are confident that through ongoing discussions with the LAPD, we can clear up the current misconceptions that led to today's disappointing pause. We hope to resume our successful partnership with the department soon."

What's next:

Negotiations between the LAPD and Flock Safety are ongoing.

The tools will remain paused until the tech company agrees to contract terms that the LAPD believes can fully safeguard the constitutional rights of Angelenos.