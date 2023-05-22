Expand / Collapse search

These 3 SoCal airports named 'angriest' in US

California
Travelers flying through several United States airports may want to pack extra patience in their carry-on luggage when heading to these airports.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - One Southern California airport was just ranked "angriest" airport in the entire country. Any guesses?

That honor goes to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, according to a recent Forbes ranking that analyzed tweets from travelers flying through major airports around the U.S. 

The rankings were determined based on several factors including tweets expressing sadness, joy, love, anger, fear, and surprise.

According to the study, 65% of tweets regarding John Wayne Airport were angry. Twitter users ranked the airport unfavorably due to noise, staff, TSA complaints, and delays.

Los Angeles International Airport ranked No. 12 (55%) while Hollywood-Burbank trailed behind at No. 13. (54%)