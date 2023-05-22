These 3 SoCal airports named 'angriest' in US

One Southern California airport was just ranked "angriest" airport in the entire country. Any guesses?

That honor goes to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, according to a recent Forbes ranking that analyzed tweets from travelers flying through major airports around the U.S.

The rankings were determined based on several factors including tweets expressing sadness, joy, love, anger, fear, and surprise.

SUGGESTED:

According to the study, 65% of tweets regarding John Wayne Airport were angry. Twitter users ranked the airport unfavorably due to noise, staff, TSA complaints, and delays.

Los Angeles International Airport ranked No. 12 (55%) while Hollywood-Burbank trailed behind at No. 13. (54%)