Officials warn of poor air quality in Southern California amid wildfire smoke

The Brief The South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) has issued a wide-ranging smoke advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday. The advisory applies to Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Health officials are advising residents in smoke-impacted areas to stay indoors.



Multiple brush fires are causing poor air quality across Southern California, officials said.

What we know:

The South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) issued a smoke advisory that remains in effect through 10 p.m. Thursday. This applies to Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Fires in Southern California

Sandy Fire: The Sandy Fire in Simi Valley has prompted evacuation orders and warnings in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Bain and Verona fires: Two fires continue to burn in Riverside County. The Bain and Verona fires broke out Tuesday afternoon and spurred evacuation orders and warnings.

Santa Rosa Island Fire: The Santa Rosa Island Fire in Santa Barbara County is sending smoke over parts of Los Angeles County.

According to officials:

The Bain and Verona fires are expected to directly impact portions of the Inland Empire, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) may reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups category or higher at times;

Smoke from the Santa Rosa Island and Sandy fires that is already over the ocean was expected to come onshore overnight; and

Weak winds are forecast over the coming days, limiting smoke dispersion out of the region.

What they're saying:

"If you’re in an area with smoke pollution, you want to try to remain inside. Keep your windows and doors closed," said Scott Epstein with South Coast AQMD.

He also recommended limiting outdoor exercise or exertion because "that requires you to breathe more air pollution."